Mitchell: Lower budget, tax rate right thing to do

For the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, we passed a new budget that I believe reflects on how important we feel it is to keep taxpayers at the forefront of our decisions.

For 2020-2021, the Denton County budget of $319 million is less than the current budget. We cut spending to ensure it would be smaller than last year. In light of the tough times being experienced by everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we also worked to assist Denton County homeowners through an over 65/disabled exemption tax ceiling and the homestead exemption, which trimmed an estimated $8.4 million from our tax revenues. We did this for the sake of providing these additional exemptions to our residents.

The tax rate for 2020-2021 is also lower than the current year’s tax rate cut as well as the calculated no new revenue rate, formerly known as the effective tax rate. The rate of $0.224985 is also the lowest tax rate the county has had since 1986.

Across Texas’ 254 counties, tax rates range from $0.140000 to $1.1883009 with an average rate of $0.579787. Our rate is the second lowest among the top 15 Texas counties in population, according to the 2019-2020 survey.

Being conservative with your tax dollars is important to me and, with the current times, it was simply the right thing to do.

New website offers convenience



If you have not noticed, please check out our new website at dentoncounty.gov.

We launched the new website to make searches easier for residents looking for county information while, at the same time, making the website more accessible by mobile or iPads in addition to computers.

The website allows you to receive alerts on time-sensitive information and gives you easy access to our directory and emails as well as our social media outlets on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Twitter.

You can set up notifications to receive emails or text messages on specific topics of interest.

Our calendars will soon include local information across the county as well as notification of our public meetings.

In addition, you can catch up on the latest county news from our main web page easily.

Being transparent and allowing you easy access to information is an important step in keeping you informed about your county government.

Community Events: Fall Adventures Guide now available



Flower Mound’s Community Activity Center released their 2020 Fall Adventures guide with trails, parks, concerts and sporting events for the upcoming season. Although the Community Activity Center (CAC) is limited to 75 percent capacity for residents’ safety, there will be plenty of activities for families to stay active and get involved with other community members. Visit the CAC Fall Adventures guide online at www.flower-mound.com.

Display your art in Flower Mound Town Hall

Are you or someone you know a talented artist that would like to see their work displayed in the Flower Mound Town Hall? Does enhancing public appreciation and understanding of a wide variety of art forms appeal to you? Help the Flower Mound Town Hall enhance their community space by applying to have your work on display. For more criteria on Town Hall Art Display, visit www.flower-mound.com.

With cooler weather, consider planning a camping excursion

You can appreciate the cool weather a little more when you are outdoors! Start the fall season with a camping trip to Twin Coves Park October 17-18, from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. where you and your family can enjoy a pumpkin patch and various other family games, along with breakfast and dinner provided by the Summit Club. Bring your own camping supplies such as tents, sleeping bags and decorations. The most creative Halloween-themed tent will win a prize! For more information on this event, call Twin Coves Park at 972-874-6399.

Donors needed for blood drive

The American Red Cross needs blood donors more than ever. Come support the community on Saturday, Oct. 17, at a pre-registered time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. While doing good, receive a free antibody test for COVID-19. You can pick a time to register and donate at www.redcrossblood.org.

Concert in the Park(ing Lot) set for Oct. 23

With so much time spent in our homes lately, it would be nice to get some fresh air and enjoy some live music. That is why The Shops at Highland Village is hosting Concert in the Park(ing lot) Friday, October 23, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can park and sit outside of their vehicles in a vacant spot next to their car and enjoy the concert while practicing social distancing for everyone’s safety. Visit The Shops at Highland Village’s Facebook page for more information.



Connect With Us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on Twitter @DentonCountyTX.

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.