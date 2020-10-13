Edmondson: What if we all just Backed the Blue?

Some things are inevitable. Tomorrow will come. Government will tax. And life will end.

Yet, every day, most Denton County residents wake up believing that, if needed, a call to 911 would bring rapid help in an emergency. Across the country, police officers, deputy sheriffs, constables, state troopers and special agents put themselves in harm’s way to protect us every day.

With the current media environment and misguided organizational attacks levied at our protectors, there is a need for each of us to step up and show our respect and support for law enforcement.

I want to encourage everyone to support police officers in their courageous careers.

Each year, too many law enforcement officers are killed in the line of duty. At least 106 in 2018. At least 89 in 2019. Imagine if these were educators. Imagine if these were nurses.

Law enforcement is a noble profession. Police officers stand between law-abiding people and criminals, between order and chaos.

A high degree of professional conduct is also expected of our law enforcement officers. We expect them to have the compassion of a counselor, bravery of a veteran, a photographic memory and the patience of a teacher. They run toward danger when we run away. It takes courage to wear a badge for even one day. It takes even more courage to respond to a robbery call, to engage a dangerous suspect, or to confront a terrorist. For law enforcement, it is just part of the job.

Critics of law enforcement whine about police officers as if they are the problem, rather than the solution, to crime. In fact, there is a whole social movement which is encouraging people to defy and ignore laws and law enforcement officers.

Certainly there are “rogue” police officers, just as there are rogues in every profession. And we must expect accountability from our law enforcement to maintain their high standards and provide appropriate training to enable them to achieve that.

Our law enforcement officers have always been asked to do more with less which puts their lives at risk. Our officers are on the front lines facing an increase in violent crime, rising criminal gangs, the threat of terrorism, an unprecedented drug epidemic, and cultural trends that promote unwarranted disrespect for the rule of law.

As a member of the Denton County Commissioner’s Court, I clearly understand that the most important priority of any government is to keep its citizens safe. That means we must all support, respect, and honor those who protect us every day.

What if we all continue to support their funding, encouraged assistance in their investigations, taught our children and grandchildren to respect and comply with officers’ orders and strongly condemn those hostile to law enforcement?