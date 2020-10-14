Highland Village to hold more Concerts in the Park(ing lot)

The city of Highland Village will hold more socially-distant Concerts in the Park(ing lot), one next week and the other next month.

The new Concert in the Park(ing lot) series is held at The Shops at Highland Village, where guests can park and sit outside of their vehicles in a vacant spot next to their car. Parking spaces will be marked to ensure social distancing can occur, according to the city website. Tickets are $10 per vehicle, and all proceeds will go to Kids Kastle. Everyone who buys a ticket will be entered to win a $50 gift card to the Shops at Highland Village merchant of their choice. The winner will be announced at each show.

The next Concert in the Park(ing lot) is scheduled for Oct. 23 featuring the band Topanga, playing hits from the 1990s. Click here to purchase tickets. Parking is first-come, first-serve and tickets are limited. Check-in will start at 5:30 p.m. Come early to park and order take out from one of the Shops’ 13 restaurants to enjoy during the show.

The next event in the series is scheduled for Nov. 20 featuring the Rosana Eckert Quartet, playing jazz and Christmas classics.