Argyle ISD expects Furst Ranch to nearly double current enrollment

Argyle ISD is preparing for the potential addition of more than 3,000 students enrolling in the district’s schools with the proposed Furst Ranch development at Hwy 377 and FM 1171.

The district sent a letter to district families on Wednesday to update them on the latest enrollment projections regarding the future Furst Ranch master-planned community, which spans more than 2,000 acres entirely within the Argyle ISD boundaries. Furst Ranch is projected to include 2,800-3,000 single-family homes, 500-600 townhomes, 750-800 condominiums and 4,000 multi-family units over the course of 20 years, according to AISD demographers.

Argyle ISD, which currently has an enrollment of about 3,600 students, expects the potential addition of up to 3,100 more students.

“While the Furst Ranch development is still in the planning phases, we are having on-going discussions of its potential impact on our district and community by assessing the projected enrollment impact for long-range planning purposes,” said Dr. Telena Wright, Argyle ISD Superintendent.”

The demographers project the majority of these students to come from the single-family homes at a potential yield rate range of approximately .60 to .80 students per home. The majority of students are also expected to be elementary age (pre-kindergarten to 5th grade) and considerations would include two or three new elementary campuses in the development to serve these students, according to the district. Furst Ranch plans to donate land to the district for school sites.

The planned townhomes, condominiums and multi-family units are expected to draw a much lower student yield rate of approximately .15 or lower. Argyle ISD is projected to enroll its first students from this development in January 2022. The plan for the first year of the development includes 180 new single-family homes as the only residences.