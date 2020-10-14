Flower Mound receives two ‘Voice of the People’ awards

The town of Flower Mound recently won two Voice of the People awards for “Excellence in Recreation and Wellness” and “Transformation in Education and Enrichment.”

The Voice of the People Awards are the only national awards that honor local governments based on feedback from residents, and Flower Mound’s awards are based on the 2019 citizen survey responses, according to a news release from the town.

The “Excellence in Recreation and Wellness” distinction reflected residents’ ratings of Flower Mound’s health services, recreation centers and programs, town parks, fitness and recreational opportunities, health care, preventative health services and health and wellness opportunities, which were higher than the national average, according to the town. Additionally, it’s clear residents feel positively about the town’s economic development efforts to attract the town’s first hospital and accompanying medical district to provide superior healthcare options.

The “Transformation in Education and Enrichment” was in recognition of the town’s increase in scores over time in areas such as special events. Over the past few years, the town has worked to increase Cultural Arts programming as well as continued support of the Library, including its upcoming finished expansion. The Cultural Arts Master Plan, the increased special events and programs and the Flower Mound Library have seemed to make a positive difference in residents’ feeling about their community, according to the town

The 12th annual Voice of the People Awards were presented by the International City/County Management Association and National Research Center at Polco at ICMA’s digital conference in late September. For complete 2019 Citizen Survey results, visit www.flower-mound.com/332/Resident-Survey-Results.