Denton County commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Denton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, 72, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home, following CDC isolation guidelines, according to a news release from the county.

“I would ask that you keep Commissioner Mitchell in your thoughts and prayers as she recovers from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

As part of the standard contact tracing performed with each positive case by Denton County Public Health, anyone who has had extended exposure is in the process of being notified and will be asked to quarantine, according to the county. Eads was notified on Monday of potential exposure to COVID-19 and will be in quarantine for the next two weeks.

The Denton County Commissioners Court meeting was held virtually Tuesday, and can be viewed on the county’s Facebook page.

“We are following the recommendations of DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson and are conducting the Commissioners Court meeting via Zoom in an abundance of caution,” Eads said. “By going into an immediate quarantine, we are ensuring the health and safety of our employees as well as the general public.”