Phase II of Kids Kastle Build begins

Phase II of the Kids Kastle Build is now underway, and it’s expected to be complete this year.

This phase of the Kids Kastle construction was supposed to be a community build, where residents could participate, but that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The city has decided to go ahead and get the reconstructed playground built rather than wait until next year to allow the community build.

“We wanted to get this built as safely and quickly as possible so our community can enjoy it,” the city said in a social media post. “We know a lot of you wanted to be part of the build.”

Residents can still leave their mark on the playground by purchasing a personalized fence picket. Complete the form and bring it along with the $250 payment to The Robert & Lee DuVall Center, 948B Highland Village Road. Pickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the city.

Kids Kastle is expected to be completed by December, weather permitting, according to the city. Click here for more information about the new Kids Kastle.