Kids Kastle Community Build postponed to next year

The Kids Kastle play area was designed and built by the community in 1994. Since that time many families have enjoyed playing at Kids Kastle. The structure reached the end of its useful life and was in need of replacement, according to a news release from the city. Voters approved funding for the community build in a bond election held in November 2018. The City contracted with Play by Design, LLC. The community involvement kicked off in September 2019 when a Design Day was held with Highland Village elementary schools and the community to gather their ideas for the playground. The consultant with Play by Design incorporated all the ideas, drew a schematic of the playground and presented to the community that same day.

City staff is working with Play by Design to secure dates to complete the community build in 2021, according to the city.