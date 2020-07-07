Kids Kastle Community Build postponed to next year

The Community Build portion of Highland Village’s new Kids Kastle project has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were hopeful we could complete Phase 2 of the build this summer, however with the current state of COVID-19 in the North Texas area we must postpone the community build portion of the project,” said Parks and Recreation Director Phil Lozano. “The residents of Highland Village desire to complete this project as a community build and we will honor their wishes when it is safe to do so.”
The community build, originally scheduled for early spring, was postponed due to COVID-19. At that time, staff was able to secure May 18-21 with Play by Design, LLC to construct Phase 1 of the project. City staff, consultants from Play by Design, and contract construction workers were able to complete Phase 1 of the project. Phase 2 was then scheduled as a community build for July 20-25.
The Kids Kastle play area was designed and built by the community in 1994. Since that time many families have enjoyed playing at Kids Kastle. The structure reached the end of its useful life and was in need of replacement, according to a news release from the city. Voters approved funding for the community build in a bond election held in November 2018. The City contracted with Play by Design, LLC. The community involvement kicked off in September 2019 when a Design Day was held with Highland Village elementary schools and the community to gather their ideas for the playground. The consultant with Play by Design incorporated all the ideas, drew a schematic of the playground and presented to the community that same day.
City staff is working with Play by Design to secure dates to complete the community build in 2021, according to the city.