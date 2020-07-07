56 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that it has confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases among county residents, as well as 11 new recoveries.

There are now 2,154 active cases in the county and 1,268 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 37.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH recommends all community members:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.