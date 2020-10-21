Home
Southern Denton County Business

Several new stores to open soon in Shops at Highland Village

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
Photo Courtesy: The Shops at Highland Village

Four new businesses are preparing to open soon in The Shops at Highland Village.

The following shops were confirmed by a spokesperson for The Shops:

Buff City Soap, selling natural, handmade soaps and skincare products, expected to open in early November

Kendra Scott, selling jewelry, home decor and beauty products, grand opening set for Nov. 6

Learning Express Toys, selling specialty toys, games and books, expected to open in mid-November

Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa, providing high-quality salon spaces for lease, expected to open in January

Click here for more information.

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts