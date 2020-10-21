LantanaLinks – October 2020

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana, TX as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

The annual Monster Mile event usually involves hundreds of costumed children and their parents marching up and down Lantana Trail being greeted by characters passing out candy.

This year, due to COVID-19, the Monster Mile will be coming to your driveway.

The Lantana Community Association, with help from the Lantana Ladies Leagues, Gold Landscape, Body Bionics and Roberts Pool Service, will visit every home in Lantana on Saturday, Oct. 24 between 4 and 7 p.m. to shower children with treats.

About 20 trucks from the aforementioned businesses will be out in the community loaded with characters and bags of candy.

“Our intention is to drive by every house at least four or five times,” said Mark Norton, general manager of the Association.

Norton said adults and kids can don their costumes and safely enjoy the event this year from their own driveways.

“Obviously, it’s not the Monster Mile we all want to do. I think, given the circumstances, it’s the best we can ask for right now,” said Norton.

Call the Association for more information at 940-728-1660.

Briefly…

The Lantana Community Association is remodeling the North Fitness Center this fall and adding new exercise equipment. The $280,000 upgrade was originally scheduled for spring 2021. Both fitness centers remain closed due to COVID-19.

Area residents can cast their ballots early in the November 3 general election starting Oct. 13 at the new Lantana Community Event Center, 1301 Haverford Lane.

The property tax rate in Fresh Water Supply District #6 was reduced from 85 to 82 cents per $100 of valuation. FWSD #7’s tax rate dropped from 90 to 86 cents.

Five pieces of outdoor exercise equipment are being installed by the FWSD along the Hike and Bike Trail behind Isabel between Stacee Lane and Lantana Trail.

Development Watch

Lantana had 3,996 occupied homes as of Aug. 31 with an estimated population of 12,987. Total build-out is estimated to be approximately 4,000 homes.