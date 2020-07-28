Argyle ISD remains on schedule for in-person learning Aug. 17

During a special meeting Monday night, the Argyle ISD School Board indefinitely postponed the recommendation by Denton County Public Health to start the school year with just remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DCPH had sent a letter to school districts in Denton County, recommending that they not hold in-person instruction until Sept. 8. Lewisville ISD took that advice and will keep schools closed at least that long.

Argyle ISD, however, will remain on schedule for its Return to Learning plan for in-person and virtual learning with an Aug. 17 start, according to the district. The district will also follow the UIL schedule for 4A, which was not substantially changed like the 5A and 6A schedules.

Argyle ISD said it will release more information about its decision on Tuesday, and this story will be updated when it does.