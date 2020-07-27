LISD delays in-school instruction until Sept. 8

Lewisville ISD has delayed in-person instruction until at least Sept. 8 following the Denton County Public Health Department’s recommendation on Monday.

The first day of school will remain Aug. 19, but all students who signed up for in-person learning will start the school year using remote instruction, said Dr. Kevin Rogers, LISD superintendent.

“We are all extremely disappointed because we want to see our students return to classrooms, as does the leadership of the Denton County Health Department,” Rogers said in a video released by the district. “Over the course of multiple conversations with them, their desire for the safe return of students to schools was clear. Based on the recent guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, Denton County’s high community spread and high transmission rates indicate we should not yet open schools.”

Rogers said the district has wrestled with every option for how to conduct school this fall, and it will continue to monitor the conditions, listen to public health experts and make adjustments to the plan with health and safety in mind.

“I can say one thing without a doubt, the health and safety of our students, families, staff and communities are at the heart of every choice we make,” Rogers said. “In fact, we have spent millions of dollars to ensure students and staff can return safely such as the purchase of additional personal protective equipment, desk shields for classrooms and teachers, purchase of specialized machines to deep clean our facilities daily, and the list goes on.”