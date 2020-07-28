Flood advisory issued for parts of Flower Mound, Highland Village

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for a small section of North Texas, including southeast Denton County.

According to the NWS advisory, doppler radar indicated heavy rain in north central DFW around 10:30 a.m. One to two inches of rain have already fallen near and south of Lake Lewisville, and about one more inch is expected in the area, so the advisory was issued for poor drainage and low lying areas.

Locations that will experience flooding include the east half of Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lewisville, Corinth and other areas to the south and east. The advisory is set to expire at 1:45 p.m. The wet weather is forecast to move out of the area later this afternoon or evening.