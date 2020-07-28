Alliance Air Show named best air show in USA TODAY awards

The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show recently placed first among “Best Air Shows” in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

This is the third year in a row for the air show to be nominated and the first time to claim the top spot. For the past two years, the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show has ranked among the top three. All rankings in the contest were determined by votes from the public during a four-week voting period, according to a news release from the air show.

“We are honored to have been nominated for three years in a row and are thrilled to have finally claimed that coveted first spot,” said Christina Carey, director of special projects of Alliance Air Productions, producer of the event and a nonprofit organization created by Hillwood. “A huge thank you to all of our longtime fans and everyone who participated in the contest. We are appreciative of your continued support. We look forward to bringing another memorable aviation experience to North Texas during our 30th Anniversary.”

The air show’s 30th Anniversary, featuring the renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, is set for Oct. 17-18 at Fort Worth Alliance Airport. Alliance Air Productions will announce any changes to the 2020 event in early to mid-August, according to the news release. With health and safety as the top priority, the air show’s leadership team has been discussing all potential scenarios since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first-class air show will also include Bill Stein in the Edge 540, Michael Goulian, Team Oracle, A-10 Demo, F-35C U.S. Navy Air Show Team, All Veteran Parachute Team, Aftershock Jet Truck, Precision Exotics, Air National Guard Band of the Southwest and mor

The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show is one of the biggest community events in North Texas. Since 2006, more than $760,000 has been distributed to more than 70 nonprofit organizations.