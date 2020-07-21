5A, 6A high school football season pushed back

The Texas University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday morning that it has made several modifications to the 2020-21 UIL calendar, including delaying some sports seasons for 5A and 6A schools.

The fall sports calendar is now delayed for the two largest conferences because those schools are largely in highly-populated metro areas, which are seeing surges in COVID-19 cases. Schools in 1A-4A conferences, however, will be able to start their seasons on schedule, according to a UIL news release.

In 5A and 6A, football practices were originally supposed to start Aug. 5, but that date has been pushed back to Sept. 7. The beginning of the season was originally scheduled for Aug. 27, but it is now pushed back to Sept. 24. The district certification deadline is now Dec. 5, and the state championships are now scheduled for January 2021.

Volleyball, team tennis and cross country seasons are also delayed in 5A and 6A. The first day for games/matches/meets is now Sept. 7 for team tennis and cross country, and Sept. 14 for volleyball.

The UIL also announced COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines for the 2020-21 school year.