Northwest ISD to begin school year online

Northwest ISD students will spend at least the first five weeks of the school year learning from home, after a new order from Tarrant County.
On Tuesday, the Tarrant County Public Health and Human Services issued an order requiring school districts to begin the 2020-21 school year with remote learning until Sept. 28. The order applies to all the schools of each district within Tarrant County, so it applies to all NISD students who live and/or attend school in Denton and Wise counties. NISD’s first day of school is still set for Aug. 20, and the district hopes to safely reopen schools on Sept. 28, according to a letter from Superintendent Dr. Ryder Warren for district staff and families.