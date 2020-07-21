Denton County reports highest daily COVID-19 case count yet

On Tuesday, Denton County Public Health announced that 218 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county, the highest daily count of the pandemic yet.

DCPH also reported 89 new recoveries Tuesday. There are now 2,335 active cases and 2,936 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 45.

Among the new 218 cases are 17 residents of Flower Mound, two from Highland Village and seven from southwest unincorporated Denton County, which includes Lantana.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visitdentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, including one scheduled for Friday in Little Elm, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.