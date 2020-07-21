LantanaLinks – July 2020

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana, TX as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Promoting Our Pollinators

A group of Lantana residents, Master Naturalists, Master Gardeners, and the Lantana HOA have set out to prove that native plants can be a beautiful, beneficial addition to suburban landscapes.

Becky Bertoni, a fairly new resident to Lantana, approached fellow Master Naturalist and resident Diane Wetherbee to find a way to encourage the preservation of native plants already present in Lantana’s green spaces.

When the new Lantana Community Event Center was announced, the duo decided to take it a step further and asked for space near the center to plant a native pollinator garden. The HOA’s board agreed, the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation provided a generous grant to purchase plants and other materials for the garden, and planning was underway.

Lantana’s Butterfly Garden is an official Certified Monarch Waystation consisting almost entirely of plants native to the North Texas area. It is designed to attract not only monarch butterflies, but also native bees, butterflies, and birds, especially hummingbirds.

The Monarch Waystation will also serve as a focal point for education of Lantana’s 13,000 residents in the use of native plants in their own landscapes, gardening for birds, monarch conservation, and other topics related to pollinators and native landscaping.

Community residents were involved in the planting of the garden, and resident workdays will be held in conjunction with Master Naturalists and Gardeners for ongoing care and maintenance.

Lantana’s Butterfly Garden will be a showcase for other HOAs in the DFW area for how native plantings can be beautiful and fully HOA compliant, and even encouraged, helping reduce water usage and providing for our important native pollinators.

-Submitted by Diane Wetherbee

Community Assists House Fire Victims

Early in the morning on Tuesday, June 23rd, strong thunderstorms jolted many of us out of bed and changed the lives of two Lantana families.

A home on Haverford Lane in Barrington and on Canyon Crossing in Bellaire were lost to fire due to lightning strikes. Both families made it out safely.

Before fire crews left the scenes, Lantana residents jumped into action to make sure that the immediate needs of the displaced families were met.

Two organizations that are no stranger to helping those in need—the Lantana Ladies League and Mission Moms- served as conduits for donations. Their campaigns were resoundingly successful.

“All of the immediate needs of the families have been met. Thank you for your generous and timely contributions,” said Kathy Hummell, Vice President of the Lantana Ladies League in a statement to the community.

“We’re proud to tell people that “We are Lantana” knowing that this tragedy could’ve happened to any one of us. You stepped up as a community to show compassion.

“Additionally, we would also like to thank all of our first responders for their heroic support. There were 10 agencies that responded to the emergency. Thank you again for your response. You are greatly appreciated.”

Learn more about the Lantana Ladies League at www.lantanaladiesleague.com.

Briefly…

Five pieces of outdoor exercise equipment will be installed by Fresh Water Supply District #6 & #7 along the Hike and Bike Trail behind Isabel between Stacee Lane and Lantana Trail this summer. The improvements are made possible by a $25,000 grant from Denton County Development District #4, which is funded by sales tax revenue within Lantana.

New playground equipment and a shade shelter are being installed at Mustang Park in Crescent with the help of a $70,000 grant from the Lantana Educational/Charitable Foundation.

Fifteen trees will be planted along Lantana Trail near Stacee Lane thanks to a $7,000 grant from Lantana Cares.

Development Watch

Lantana had 3,958 occupied homes as of May 31 with an estimated population of 12,864. Total build-out is estimated to be approximately 4,000 homes.