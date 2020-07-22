Home
Local daycare families donate to Flower Mound firefighters

Primrose students who dressed in fire fighter costumes pose with the drinks donated by Primrose families. Photo includes Sadie and Ben Jelinski (children of Flower Mound Fire Station No. 1 Captain Matt Jelinski). Photo courtesy of Primrose Schools.

The Flower Mound Fire Department recently picked up a big donation from some of their biggest fans.

Students at Primrose School of NE Flower Mound have been learning about citizenship and emergency preparedness this summer, according to a Primrose news release. The school encouraged families to show their gratitude to Flower Mound Fire Station No. 1, and the families donated more than 50 packs of water and sports drinks.

When the fire truck arrived to pick up the donation, the firefighters were greeted by Primrose staff and students at the fence, as the kids cheered, waved and held posters they created in class.

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

