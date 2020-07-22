QT to open Thursday in Flower Mound

Flower Mound’s first QuikTrip will open Thursday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Located at the southwest corner of FM 2499 and Waketon Road, the gas station and convenience store will feature an in-store kitchen serving made-to-order food, including pizza, toasted sandwiches, pretzels and more, as well as ice cream, shakes and specialty drinks. The nearly 5,000-square-foot store has eight fuel pumps in front.

Development plans for this QT received some pushback from residents in 2015. The project was originally approved by Flower Mound Town Council in 2016, and then the revised site plan was approved in 2018. It is part of the 19-acre Hawks Hill development, which will also include nine office buildings totaling 93,000-square-feet.