Flower Mound unanimously denies proposed subdivision

The Flower Mound Town Council voted unanimously this week to deny a proposed 23-lot subdivision near Flower Mound High School.

The land, almost 10 acres called Grace Park, is a long, thin plat on FM 1171, just east of Bruton Orand Boulevard. The current land use designation for the property is low density residential and the zoning is agricultural, but the applicant was request t0 change the land use to medium density, and the zoning to a Planned Development District with Single Family District-10.

Staff said during the council meeting that the applicant, Rembert Enterprises, reduced the number of lots and increased the backyard setbacks, because the believed those were the main reasons why nearby residents opposed the plan. The applicant requested two exceptions, a dry water retention area instead of the required wet retention pond, and for the driveway openings to be spaced closer than the minimum of 360 feet.

More than two dozen residents submitted written comments and spoke in opposition to the requests, while a couple residents were in favor. Many of those opposed cited traffic and density concerns, as well as issues with the rear setbacks.

The Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended denial by a vote of 6 to 0 at its June 8 meeting, and after little discussion, the Town Council members also voted unanimously to deny both requests.