Denton County: One new COVID-19 death, new record daily case count

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that another county resident has died as a result of COVID-19, as well as announcing the highest daily COVID-19 case count so far.

A Denton man in his 70s is the latest county resident to die as a result of the novel coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 46.

“Please keep the family of the 46th individual who has died as result of COVID-19 in Denton County in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “In this time of a pandemic, we should all take the necessary precautions to reduce our chance of exposure. Please wear a mask, practice physical distancing, and wash your hands frequently.”

DCPH also announced 228 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, as well as 117 new recoveries. There are now 2,445 active cases and 3,053 total recoveries.

Among the 228 new cases are 17 residents of Flower Mound, one resident of Argyle, two from Highland Village, one from Northlake and nine from southwest unincorporated Denton County, which includes Lantana.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are waiting on COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.