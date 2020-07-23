Marauder 17 Foundation awards scholarships to Marcus seniors

The Marauder 17 Foundation recently awarded two scholarships to Marcus High School Class of 2020 graduating senior football players.

Highland Village City Councilman and former Marcus Marauder quarterback, Dan Jaworski, created The Marauder 17 Foundation in 2018, benefitting Marcus Marauder student athletes. The Foundation, which is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is committed to developing student athletes into leaders and providing scholarships to players wishing to pursue higher education after graduation, according to a news release from the organization.

The recipient of the 3rd Annual Bob Jaworski Boost Your Dreams Memorial Scholarship, named after Mr. Jaworski’s father who was a founding member of the Marcus Football Booster Club, was former Marcus Wide Receiver Jaden Robinson, who will begin classes at the University of Oklahoma in the fall. The foundation also awarded the first ever Cecil McGough Boost Your Dreams Scholarship, which is named for Cecil McGough, who was also a founding member of the football booster club and passed away in late 2019. The recipient of the Cecil McGough Boost Your Dreams Memorial Scholarship was awarded to 2020 graduate and defensive lineman Max Walstad, who will attend fall classes at Austin College in Sherman.

In creating the foundation, Jaworski hopes to provide scholarship opportunities to more athletes who aren’t top-of-mind athletes in the college recruiting game — whether or not they choose to play sports at the next level — as was the case when he graduated in 1989.

“The Bob Jaworski Boost Your Dreams Scholarship is named after my dad who was the very first president of the Marcus Football Booster Club and will be awarded to players each year based on a well-rounded criteria that includes hard work and leadership on the field, in the classroom and in the community,” Jaworksi said. “I had to work hard to get through college so, if this scholarship can make it just a little easier for these athletes, this foundation will be successful.”

In awarding the scholarships, Mr. Jaworski highlighted the athletes’ academic success.

“This year was very special because not only were both recipients also National Honor Society students but each of the athletes we considered — and there were five of them on our watch list — were NHS students,” Jaworski said. “This is a testament to both the emphasis from the coaching staff on academic success but also the commitment to being great students in the classroom and athletes on the field shown by these two outstanding young men.”

Funding for the foundation primarily comes from the Jaworski family but fundraising will be what sustains it.

“We plan to reach out to alumni, former players and coaches and local businesses,” Jaworski said. “We hope people will recognize the need and the fantastic opportunity to invest in the future, as well as gaining a much needed charitable giving tax deduction.”

Additionally, this year’s second scholarship was made possible by the Marcus High School Class of 1989.

“We had our 30th Class Reunion in October of 2019 and the Class of 1989 chose to donate all leftover funds from our reunion costs to the foundation,” Jaworski said. “That allowed us to award a second scholarship at least a year ahead of our planned schedule.”

If you wish to donate to The Marauder 17 Foundation, send your check to The Marauder 17 Foundation, 2221 Justin Rd., Ste.119-317, Flower Mound, Texas, 75028. More information is available on The Marauder 17 Foundation Facebook page.