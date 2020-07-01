Senior apartments break ground in Flower Mound

Watermere at Flower Mound, an apartment community for residents 55 and older, is starting to take shape.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on June 18 at the 15.8-acre site behind Valley Creek Church on FM 2499.

The gated complex will have 220 apartment homes, including one, two and three bedroom floor plans. It will also include four one-story villa residences.

Community features include a grand dining room, bistro/bar, fitness center and group exercise studio space, additional common areas for activities and other social gatherings, enclosed pool house, courtyards with walking loops and a dog bark park. Read more here.

The entry road will be named Whyburn Drive to honor the Whyburn family, who’s owned the land since the 1880s.

The construction process is expected to take about 18 months.