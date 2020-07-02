Local school districts surveying parents about next school year

As local school districts continue to make several different plans for the 2020-21 school year, they are asking parents about whether they prefer returning to school as normal, resuming at-home learning, or something in between.

“We want nothing more than what we would all consider a normal return to school on Aug. 12,” said Dr. Kevin Rogers, Superintendent of Lewisville ISD. “However, with all the information we have available to us right now, we’re not sure that will be entirely possible.”

The LISD survey asks parents if they prefer their kids return to school as normal, but with increased health and safety measures; online only for the entire school year; or a hybrid option. The deadline to take the LISD survey is July 6.

The Argyle ISD survey asks parents if they want their kids to return to the traditional classroom setting, or online instruction. It also asks them what safety measures would help them feel safe sending their kids back to schools. The deadline is July 10.

Denton ISD is also preparing to offer face-to-face, virtual and remote learning options for students, and the district will ask parents directly which model of instruction they want for their kids. Northwest ISD is currently planning to provide both in-person and remote learning for the next school year.