Local United Way celebrates longest-running charity golf event

The United Way of Denton County celebrated 30 years of its annual “People Helping People” Golf Tournament last month.

The tournament is led by local vehicle dealers and is the longest-running charity golf event in Denton County, according to a UWDC news release. Despite social distancing restrictions, the players teed off on June 15 and raised more than $57,000 for the organization.

“Thank you to the vehicle dealers who started this tournament three decades ago,” said Gary Henderson, President & CEO of United Way of Denton County. “Thank you to our generous sponsors. Thank you to the golfers who came out to a different COVID-19 format, which spread you out throughout the day.”

The event looked a little different this year because of safety protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The traditional shotgun start was replaced by tee times throughout the day, pin flags stayed in the holes and social distancing was encouraged. Even with the revised format, 25 foursomes representing Denton County companies and organizations enjoyed a gorgeous sunny day on the links.

Golfers engaged in several on-course activities, including firing a tee shot from the Shady Oaks Office Center Air Cannon and participating in the ServPro of Denton Putting Contest. Golfers also had the opportunity to win a trip to Pebble Beach thanks to a contest with Charity Golf International. In lieu of the 19th Hole Celebration, winners were announced via Facebook Live, with the team from First United Bank logging the best round with a scramble cumulative of 52.

“This is the 30th year and Randy and I have played in all of them, so praise God. Let’s go for 30 more,” said tournament co-chair Carl Anderson of Bill Utter Ford.

“I don’t know about 30 more, but at least 10,” added co-chair Randy Robinson of PointBank.

Beginning in 1991 at the old UNT Golf Course, the “People Helping People” Golf Tournament has raised more than $765,000 to support United Way of Denton County’s mission.

Seven vehicle dealerships across Denton presented the tournament, including American Eagle Harley-Davidson, Bill Utter Ford, Classic Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Mazda, Honda of Denton, Huffines, James Wood, and Toyota of Denton.