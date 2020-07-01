Weir: Over $19k raised for Ally’s Wish at 1845 Taste Texas

Last week’s pre-opening dinner at the marvelous new steakhouse in Lakeside DFW did more than quench the thirst and satisfy the taste buds of about 100 spirited guests from across North Texas.

The new and elegantly remodeled dining treasure is an authentic Texas restaurant serving steak, seafood, smoked meats, sandwiches, and salads. It’s called 1845 Taste Texas and it just opened at The Shops at Lakeside, at FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway in south Flower Mound.

In addition to thoroughly enjoying the evening, guests generously contributed to Ally’s Wish, a non-profit based in North Texas devoted to granting the last wish to young, terminally ill mothers with children.

Inspired by the late Allyson Hendrickson, Ally’s Wish provides a memory for the family that will last a lifetime. Wishes are granted in the form of services, gifts, transportation, lodging, or any other wish the mother may have.

Danielle DiCapua Cornett, owner of Shapes Fitness for Women in Flower Mound and spokesperson for Ally’s Wish, said: “I was thrilled when Marty B requested Ally’s Wish to be the charity participant in the pre-opening event at the brand new 1845 Taste Texas restaurant.

“Guests at the event enjoyed samplings of the delicious Texas inspired food on the menu, listened to live music and sipped cocktails. The atmosphere that evening was joyous and hopeful. This community pulled together to show support in a way I couldn’t believe.

“Going into the event, the goal was to raise $5,000, which is the standard budget to grant one wish. I was astonished to learn over $19,000 was raised throughout the night! It’s thrilling to think of the moms and their families who will benefit from this. Ally’s Wish is deeply grateful to Marty Bryan, Alan Mann and all the staff at 1845 who provided a night to remember.”