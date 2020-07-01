Denton County confirms 106 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 cases in Denton County continue to surge, as Denton County Public Health announced 106 new cases and 11 new recoveries on Wednesday.

There are now 1,750 active cases and 1,164 total recoveries in the county. The death toll remains at 37.

DCPH is encouraging residents to abide by the most updated COVID-19 recommendations:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.