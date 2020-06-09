Home
Denton County Commissioners vote to remove Confederate statue

The statue memorializing Confederate soldiers from Denton County was defaced in July 2015. (Photo Courtesy: CW33.com).

Denton County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to remove and relocate the Confederate Soldier memorial located on Denton’s downtown square.

County Judge Andy Eads used his opening remarks to address the controversial topic during the Commissioners Court meeting.

“Some may view this as a symbolic victory,” Eads said. “But at the end of the day, this is a matter of public safety.”

Memorial to Confederate soldiers outside the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square.

The monument of a lone Confederate soldier facing south was erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy in 1918. In Denton, it’s been a point of contention for years. Petitions have pushed for the statue to be removed, just as petitions have pushed for it to be kept up.

Eads says after watching historical artifacts around the country be vandalized and destroyed, commissioners felt it was time to relocate the memorial.

He says the statue will be preserved, protected, and used as an educational tool for years to come.

Some article content courtesy of KRLD.

