Flower Mound approves new assisted living center

The Flower Mound Town Council approved last week a new assisted living center.

Mustang Creek Estates has five Assisted Living Centers in North Texas, and its sixth location will be coming to the northeast corner of College Parkway and Timberland Parkway, a residential area. It will be a residential-style facility with six unique “homes” that will house about 15 residents each. Residents will received assisted care 24/7, including medication assistance, daily housekeeping, home-cooked meals, laundry and more.

Mustang Creek Estates responded to area residents’ concerns during the meeting, saying that there won’t be a large increase in traffic or emergency vehicles, there won’t be bright lights and a demographic study found that there is a strong need for affordable senior housing in Flower Mound. At the other Mustang Creek locations, nearby property values have increased.

Constructions is expected to take 18 months from start to finish.

Council approved three requests during the June 1 meeting:

Amending the Master Plan to change the land use designation from Flood Plain to Low Density or Medium Density Residential Use (the property used to be listed as a FEMA floodplain, but that designation has been removed)

Amending the zoning from Planned Development District with Single Family Detached Uses to Planned Development District with Single Family Estate Uses and a Nursing or Congregate Care Facility

A tree removal permit for five specimen trees

Council members said they were hesitant to amend the Master Plan, but ultimately all but Sandeep Sharma voted in favor of the first two requests, and all five council members approved the tree removal.