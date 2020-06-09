Man from The Colony dies from COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that a man in his 50s from The Colony has died from the novel coronavirus.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for another community member who has passed away from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue to follow public health recommendations to protect yourself, your loved ones, and fellow community members from COVID-19.”

DCPH also announced 35 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents, as well as 68 new recoveries. There are now 745 total cases and 779 recoveries in the county, and the death toll is now 35.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.