Double Oak Fourth of July Parade is back on

The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department announced Monday that it will have its annual Fourth of July Parade this year after all, but it won’t be the same as years past.

The town had announced last week that the annual parade was canceled, but since then, the fire department said that it “has heard from our community members, and given the updated information from the State of Texas, we are pleased to announce that we will continue our tradition of the Annual 4th of July Parade.”

This year’s parade will only have motor vehicles, and it will take an expanded route through town in an effort to reach more homes and minimize crowds, according to a news release from the DOVFD. The town will announce the parade route, times and starting lineup at a later date.

The annual event usually also includes a picnic, but that remains canceled this year because of social distancing guidelines.