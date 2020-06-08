From the desk of Bobbie Mitchell — June 2020

We recently unveiled our plans for the $147 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds received by Denton County.

The funds are part of the $150 billion in the federal government’s CARES Relief Act sent to counties and cities with populations greater than 500,000.

In Denton County, our first priority is to take care of our residents, who have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. We know our businesses have been seriously affected and our residents have lost jobs and need help with both food and housing.

Helping to alleviate these needs is our main goal. That is why we created the Denton County CARES (Coalition of Agencies to Restore Essential Services) designed to designate funds to address countywide issues.

Denton County is committed to being there for you in this time of need. We know that all of us can get through this pandemic and come out on the other side stronger and better together.

As we continue to assist you, we are also excited to see our area communities begin to return to normal. Below are a few highlights from several Precinct 3 communities:

Flower Mound

Heritage Park sidewalks will turn into an outdoor chalk art museum from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 6. Artists of all ages are welcome to stop by and create an original piece of art at the park at 1200 Gerault Road. To follow social distancing practices, artists will create their work on every other square of the sidewalk. This is a free event, but pre-registration is required. Visit flower-mound.com to pre-register or find out more details.

The Community Activity Center has reopened specific areas at 25 percent capacity to members as of June 1. Modified hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As a reminder, the Community Activity Center plans to resume normal hours and operations (including the outdoor pool) on Saturday, July 4. For membership questions and information on the indoor pool and track, fitness floor, gymnasium, and other amenities, visit flower-mound.com/cacreopen.

Highland Village

Highland Village is seeking your input on the policy for use of the splash pad. Please take a moment and take the Doubletree Ranch Park splash pad survey at speakuphv.com. On May 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced water parks could open at 25 percent capacity. Highland Village will not be able to open the splash pad due to not being enclosed, having no staff and no way to monitor attendance to comply with the Governor’s orders. Therefore, the splash pad will open when 100 percent occupancy is allowed by the state.

Are you interested in having a say in the Lewisville Lake Master Plan? The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting an online review to provide information and receive public input on the final draft revision of the Master Plan for the lake. Documents are posted for easy review at www.swf.usace.army.mil. Written comments can be submitted through June 22. Information about how to submit a comment is available on the website.

Lewisville

Sounds of Lewisville is hosting a virtual concert competition for families to join in from the safety of their own home. Individuals and groups can submit musical video performances for the “Sounds of Lewisville @ Home Digital Concert Series.” Every Tuesday in June, videos will be featured on the Wayne Ferguson Plaza and Lewisville Live Facebook pages. You can find out additional information (including video format as well as rules on songs) by reaching out to Jamie Milstead [email protected].

First Fridays Market is re-opening at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5, in Old Town Lewisville with a variety of food and other items available for sale. Find out more information at mainandmillassociation.com.

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.