Local coronavirus update — May 7

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by people, governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Thursday, May 7, with links for more information.

A Little Elm man in his 70s died from COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 23. Denton County Public Health also reported 26 new cases and 15 recoveries.

Texas barber shops and hair, nail and tanning salons can reopen Friday for the first time in about two months.

The Facebook group Flower Mound People Helping People is sponsoring a food drive this weekend to benefit the GRACE Food Pantry in Grapevine.

State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, did an interview with Bob Weir about Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest recommendations to reopen Texas.

