Local salons to reopen Friday

Local salons are planning to reopen Friday after nearly two months of county and state orders forcing them to close because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this week that the next step in reopening the state economy will be barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons and cosmetologists. Effective Friday morning, these business can reopen as long as they follow strict guidelines in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading the virus:

One customer per stylist

Customers must stay six feet from others

Six feet of separation between work stations

Appointment-only system is recommended, as is wearing facemasks

These businesses are not required to reopen, but it will be up to the individual owners as to when and how they will open, and if they will have stricter safety guidelines.

Texans will also now be permitted to visit beaches, lakes, rivers and public pools, beginning Friday. Visitors must maintain six feet distance from people outside their household, and swimming pools must have no more than 25% occupancy.

Abbott also clarified that weddings, funerals, memorials and burials are permitted, as long as guests maintain six feet between them and others not in their party. Indoor services should be limited to 25% occupancy.

The next reopenings will be gyms, exercise facilities, non-essential manufacturing businesses and other offices, which may reopen May 18. Bars, massage establishment, tattoo studios and splash pads remain closed indefinitely.