Local group running food drive for GRACE Food Pantry

The Facebook group Flower Mound People Helping People is sponsoring a food drive this weekend to benefit the GRACE Food Pantry in Grapevine.

Flower Mound People Helping People, which was created after the coronavirus pandemic started affecting daily life in Denton County, aims to help people during these uncertain times, from delivering meals to hospital workers to delivering groceries to people who are especially at-risk for the coronavirus. The group’s next campaign is a food drive for the Grapevine food pantry, which has reported that the need has more than tripled because of the pandemic.

The community is encouraged to shop for approved items on the list of items that can be donated between now and Saturday, and then drop them off at the Gerault Softball Complex parking lot in Flower Mound from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

Click here for more information.