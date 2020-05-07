Grapevine Vintage Railroad resumes operations

The Grapevine Vintage Railroad will resume operations Sunday for the first time since March.

Per recommendations from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, capacity on board will be reduced, allowing a maximum capacity of 18 people per coach. GVRR crew members will also ensure seats are properly sanitized between each excursion, according to a news release from the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, the GVRR will host four One-Hour Train excursions at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Moms can ride for free by using the code “MOTHERSDAY” at checkout online. All mothers will receive a yellow rose and be entered into a drawing to win some prizes. Passengers can also use their Grapevine Vintage Railroad Souvenir Tickets to redeem a ticket to watch a free movie at the Historic Palace Theatre through the end of May.

Trains board 30 minutes prior to departure and depart promptly at the scheduled time. Tickets for weekly excursions range in price from $10 to $12. Online or phone purchase is recommended. Tickets are on sale now at GVRR.com. Same-day ticket sales are subject to walk up availability only.

For additional information about Grapevine or Grapevine Vintage Railroad, which will resume regular operational hours next weekend, call the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 817-410-3185 or visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com.