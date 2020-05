The town of Flower Mound has closed an intersection for the next several months to install a roundabout.

The intersection of Peters Colony Road, Quail Run Road and Auburn Drive was is now closed to thru traffic to allow for a roundabout to be installed, according to a news release from the town. Detour signage and message boards are in place and local access to properties and businesses in the area will be maintained.

The intersection is expected to be reopened by mid-August.