Virtual open house available for I-35W project

Residents can view a virtual open house through May 15 for the Texas Department of Transportation’s proposed major redevelopment project of I-35W in Denton County.

TxDOT usually holds open house meetings for residents to come see the plans in person and submit comments, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s all been moved online.

The proposed project consists of the construction of the northbound and southbound frontage roads for I-35W from Dale Earnhardt Way — at the southern edge of the county — to near the I-35E/I-35W interchange in Denton, a distance of 12.3 miles, according to TxDOT. The frontage roads would consist of one 12-foot-wide inside lane and one 14-foot-wide outside shared-use lane with two-foot wide curb offsets, and a six-foot wide sidewalk in both directions.

Other improvements would include changing the I-35W ramp configuration from a conventional diamond to a reverse diamond (X ramp) and flipping the interchanges of FM 1171, Old Justin Road and John Paine Road/Allred Road so that the I-35W mainlanes cross over these streets. The existing right-of-way width ranges from 300-700 feet. The proposed ROW width, including the existing ROW width, would range from 690 to 1,160 feet. The proposed project would require approximately 95.43 acres of additional ROW and 2.47 acres of permanent drainage easements to accommodate the proposed improvements, according to TxDOT.

The project has an estimated cost of $350 million and is fully funded, according to a TxDOT spokesman. Construction may begin around 2025. Further in the future, TxDOT also plans to add one main lane for each direction throughout the entire project.

Click here to see the virtual open house room, and click here to watch the virtual public hearing presentation. They will be available through May 15, and all comments must be received by that date. To submit your comment, you can leave a voicemail at 469-333-0439 or submit a written comment to [email protected], or mail it to TxDOT Dallas District Office, Attention Nelson Underwood, 4777 East U.S. Hwy 80, Mesquite, TX 75150-6643.