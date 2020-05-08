Flower Mound park reopens, trail stays closed

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that it is reopening Twin Coves Park for day use, but the Northshore Trail will remain closed.

The west Flower Mound park on the shore of Lake Grapevine, 5001 Wichita Trail, has been closed since mid-March because of rising lake levels, according to the town. It is reopening at 2 p.m. Friday for day-use only. Visitors can use the trails, boat ramp and kayak launch, but the office and playground will not be open and overnight camping is not allowed until May 18. Visitors are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing at the park.

The town also announced that the Northshore Trail, which runs along the north shore of Lake Grapevine and goes through Twin Coves Park, remains closed for hiking and biking because of current trail conditions, including fallen debris, erosion and flooding. No reopening date has been set, but the Dallas Off Road Bicycle Association and trail crew volunteers are working to clean it up.