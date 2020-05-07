23rd Denton County resident dies of coronavirus

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 23.

The patient, a male resident of Little Elm in his 70s, was a previously reported hospitalized COVID-19 case in Denton County, according to DCPH.

“Please keep the family of this individual in your thoughts and prayers as we report this 23rd loss of a life in our county,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we begin re-opening business across the state, it is important to follow safety guidelines of social distancing and the wearing of face coverings when in the company of others outside your household.”

DCPH also announced 26 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County and 15 recoveries. There are now 428 active cases and 421 recoveries.

Some of the new cases include one resident of Corinth, one from Flower Mound and 11 from Lewisville.

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers including eligibility requirements, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.