Local pharmacist earns national recognition

Dennis Song, owner of Flower Mound Pharmacy and Herbal Alternatives, was recently recognized as a Patient Champion by the American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc.

Founded in 1984, APCI is the market leader in independent pharmacy associations and serves more than 1,800 members in 26 states.

“Pharmacists like Dennis Song are vital to our communities because they know that nothing is more important than earning and keeping their neighbors’ trust,” said Tim Hamrick, CEO of APCI. “Independent, locally-owned pharmacies provide that personal, patient-focused care that no big-box chain can. APCI is proud to offer the training, products and supportive services that community-based, local pharmacies need to ensure their patients receive the quality care they deserve.”

Flower Mound Pharmacy specializes in bioidentical hormones, compounded prescriptions, and dietary supplements. In addition, it offers free delivery, onsite immunizations, medication flavoring, medication synchronization, community health classes, and FDA-compliant CBD products. The pharmacy also has a large selection of unique gifts, as well as a dollar products section.

“I am proud to have the healthiest patients in my community,” said Song, a past president of the Texas Pharmacy Association and a recipient of its Innovative Pharmacist award. “I take their trust very seriously and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve them.”

APCI equips independent pharmacists with the professional education and tools they need to better serve their patients. The cooperative offers continuing education courses for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, as well as training on technology advancements, operations trends and pharmacy techniques.