Rotary Club launches Lewisville-area flag drive

The Rotary Club of Lewisville is encouraging residents of southern Denton County to subscribe to its Spring Flag Subscription Drive through June 30.

With a subscription, residents can celebrate patriotic holidays with a flag in the front yard of their homes. The flags will be installed in their front yards during patriotic holidays for an annual lease fee, which includes a high quality 3×5-foot United States flag fastened to a 10-foot pole. Subscriptions start at $48, according to a news release from Lewisville Morning Rotary.

The Lewisville Area Flag Program is the Lewisville Morning Rotary Club’s primary fundraiser in support of local boy scout troops and local community projects, such as the Dictionary Project, Perfect Engagement at Central Elementary School, Christian Community Action Food Pantry, Salvation Army, Youth Scholarships and Rotary Youth Leadership Awards as well as some international projects, such as the Dental Clinic in Costa Rica and The Rotary Foundation.

Click here for more information.