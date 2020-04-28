Home
Local coronavirus update — April 28

Image courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Tuesday, April 28, with links for more information.

More than 41,000 Denton County residents have filed unemployment claims since the coronavirus pandemic began affecting local daily life.

Denton County unemployment claims top 41,000

Denton County will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing, starting Saturday.

Denton County to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Denton County and Flower Mound formally aligned their guidelines with the Governor’s plan for gradually reopening the economy.

Denton County, Flower Mound follow Governor’s executive order

Denton County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and 14 recoveries among residents.

Denton County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.

