Local coronavirus update — April 28

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Tuesday, April 28, with links for more information.

More than 41,000 Denton County residents have filed unemployment claims since the coronavirus pandemic began affecting local daily life.

Denton County will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing, starting Saturday.

Denton County and Flower Mound formally aligned their guidelines with the Governor’s plan for gradually reopening the economy.

Denton County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and 14 recoveries among residents.

