Denton County follows Governor’s executive order

The Denton County Commissioners Court decided unanimously Tuesday to issue a new Disaster Declaration and Executive Order that is consistent with the Governor’s new executive order that will begin the state’s reopening.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he is letting his previous stay-at-home order expire on Thursday, and many non-essential businesses can open Friday with restrictions. Restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters, malls, libraries and museums can have occupancy of no more than 25%. Churches should keep two empty seats between groups.

Denton County is following the statewide order. Residents are now strongly encouraged — but no longer required — to avoid all gatherings outside their own household. Everyone should still abide by social distancing guidelines and stay at least six feet away from anyone outside their own household.

