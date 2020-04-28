Severe weather, damaging winds expected overnight

A squall line of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through Denton County overnight, likely bringing damaging winds and chances for large hail and an isolated tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms precede a cold front and are forecast to affect the Denton County area late Tuesday night, according to the weather service forecast. The main threat will be damaging winds.

The cold front will lower temperatures to a pleasant high of 76 on Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to increase each day until a forecast high of 95 on Sunday.