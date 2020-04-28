Denton County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday 13 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County and 14 recoveries.
The county now has 360 active cases and 358 recoveries, and 20 residents have died from COVID-19. On April 12, the number of active cases was 338, recoveries were at 131 and there were 13 deaths.
Here is an update on the status of cases involving residents of southern Denton County, as of Tuesday:
- Argyle: one case, none recovered
- Bartonville: two cases, both recovered
- Copper Canyon: four cases, three recovered
- Corinth: nine cases, six recovered
- Double Oak: seven cases, two recovered
- Flower Mound: 33 cases, 18 recovered, one death
- Highland Village: nine cases, five recovered
- Lewisville: 61 cases, 23 recovered, six deaths
- Northlake: three cases, two recovered
- Roanoke: five cases, three recovered
- Unincorporated Denton County: 75 cases, 39 recovered
Visit DentonCounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.