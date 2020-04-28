Denton County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday 13 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County and 14 recoveries.

The county now has 360 active cases and 358 recoveries, and 20 residents have died from COVID-19. On April 12, the number of active cases was 338, recoveries were at 131 and there were 13 deaths.

Here is an update on the status of cases involving residents of southern Denton County, as of Tuesday:

Argyle: one case, none recovered

Bartonville: two cases, both recovered

Copper Canyon: four cases, three recovered

Corinth: nine cases, six recovered

Double Oak: seven cases, two recovered

Flower Mound: 33 cases, 18 recovered, one death

Highland Village: nine cases, five recovered

Lewisville: 61 cases, 23 recovered, six deaths

Northlake: three cases, two recovered

Roanoke: five cases, three recovered

Unincorporated Denton County: 75 cases, 39 recovered

Visit DentonCounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.