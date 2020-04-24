Home
19 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Friday, April 24

Denton County Public Health announced Friday 19 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the cumulative, countywide total to 680.

DCPH also announced nine newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

Among the new cases are one resident of Flower Mound, four residents of Lewisville and one from Trophy Club.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.

