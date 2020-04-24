LISD postpones graduations

Lewisville ISD has had to cancel many events because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the district insists that “we WILL have graduation.”

It won’t in the same place or date as originally scheduled, though.

LISD graduations were originally scheduled for late May on the campus of the University of North Texas, but they’ve been postponed. According to the school district’s website, each school will have its own graduation ceremony and won’t be combined with another school. UNT won’t be able to host the ceremonies, so the district is working on finding new locations.

Despite not knowing the locations, the district has given dates for students and families to plan around. Here are the new scheduled graduation dates, all at 7 p.m.:

June 27: Marcus and The Colony high schools

June 28: Hebron and Flower Mound high schools

June 29: Lewisville High School

If circumstances prohibit those dates, the schools will move forward with alternate dates in late July, also at 7 p.m.: